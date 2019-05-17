JoJo Siwa Reveals the "Very Good" Advice She Received From Kim Kardashian

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 17 May. 2019 9:18 AM

Kim Kardashian, North West, JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa can't help but gush over Kim Kardashian.

The beloved actress, singer and dancer has become close with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her eldest daughter, North West in recent months. North and cousin Penelope Disick even attended JoJo's 16th birthday party in April. Now, the talented artist is opening up about her friendship with Kim in an interview with Today's Natalie Morales.

During the interview, JoJo explained that she first connected with the E! star after Kim posted that North was "obsessed" with her on Twitter. After seeing the tweet, JoJo was able to hook North up with some merch, which Kim then posted on Instagram Story.

North West & Penelope Disick Attend JoJo Siwa's Sweet 16

"And I have a motto, and it says, 'You got one try, go for it, you gotta just for it,'" JoJo shared. "So I went for it and I responded to her message."

Even though JoJo thought Kim wouldn't see her message, she did! Kim responded, and the rest is history!

"She's given me some very good words of advice," JoJo said of Kim. "She was like, 'You know, if you ever need advice with bullying, with hate, I've been there, I've done it, let me know. Just be you, you're awesome.' Just really, really, really nice words."

Watch the video above to see what else JoJo shared about her friendship with Kim and find out what she had to say about dating!

