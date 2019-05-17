Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams Game of Thrones Fans Petitioning for a Season 8 Redo

Lili Reinhart is not about to bend the knee to fans.

After Game of Thrones viewers created a petition insisting a remake of the HBO show's eighth season, the Riverdale star lashed out on Instagram. "This is not how television works," the actress commented on a post about the now-viral appeal. "TV shows are not fan service. It's ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists."

Since its creation earlier this week, the petition has already garnered nearly 1 million signatures. Ahead of the epic's last episode ever on Sunday, fans are asking the network to redo the final season "with competent writers." 

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the note reads. "The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" (Unlike season 1 through 5, the final three have not been based on author George R. Martin's books.)

The criticism follows the penultimate episode, "The Bells," in which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) seemingly tossed aside seven seasons of heroism and burned down King's Landing. The fire took the lives of everyone in the city, including twins and lovers Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Perhaps Reinhart's past experiences put her on the defense. Over the years, multiple petitions have been created to cancel her CW hit, loosely based on the Archie comics. 

"This show is ass and deserves to be cancelled (as well as its viewers for watching such an ass show)," one post, which has nearly 5,000 signatures, reads. "It shouldn't have made it past season 1 and honestly, I'm surprised it made it past the first episode...I have more acting skills in my pinky alone than everyone on this show. My rabbit is more likely to win an acting award than the actors on Riverdale."

Declares another, "Riverdale is terrible show...most of the cast are extremely problematic."

However, it seems unlikely either show will get a revamp or a retirement. HBO is currently working on a prequel to its medieval fantasy while the CW recently renewed Riverdale for a fourth season and announced a spin-off.

