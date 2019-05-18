6 Airbnbs That Are Practically Made for Instagram

by Katherine Riley | Sat., 18 May. 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer's almost here, friends, and you know what that means: Time to plan your summer vacation. And these days, half the fun of a trip is sharing all of your amazing photos and stories on Instagram. We feel you. So we've rounded up a quick snaphot of Airbnb properties that are tailor-made for, well, great snaphots.
Whether you're looking to explore a new city, hole up in a hideaway, soak up the sun or have a group trip, we've found something for you. Happy travels—can't wait to see your pics!
Airbnb
Does it get any more hipster than Oregon? This mid-century cabin with panoramic ocean views sleeps five. Amenities include a large private deck and a wood-burning stove for chilly nights.
Airbnb
This one-of-a-kind home holds the title for Airbnb's Most Wished-For Listing Worldwide. And you can see why. The cozy adobe sleeps two and has dedicated spaces for your Mind (sitting room), Body (bedroom) and Spirit (hammock deck). Did we mention it's located in the heart of Intown Atlanta?
Airbnb
Here's your chance to retreat like a celeb to the 'Bu. This stunning-yet-homey property sleeps 16 and is truly beachfront—just walk down the patio steps and you're on the sand!
Article continues below
Airbnb
It doesn't get more charming than this cozy cottage that sleeps three. And the white-on-white décor is a Fixer Upper fan's dream.
Airbnb
Located in historic Old Town Chicago, this loft is a perfect base for exploring the city. It sleep 16 and features 20-foot ceilings, a rooftop patio for entertaining and Jacuzzi soaking tubs galore.
Airbnb
Looking for the perfect getaway for a group trip? This sprawling property with mountain views sleeps 12. Amenities include 6,000 square feet of deck space, pool, waterfalls, hot tub, fire pit and five outdoor fireplaces, outdoor bar, game room, pool table and a home gym.
Article continues below
Kourtney Kardashian's Personal Trainer Reveals the 10-Minute Exercise She Does to Get Her Famous Booty
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?