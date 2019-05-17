For his latest album, DJ Khaleddrew inspiration from who he calls his "biggest blessing": His 2-year-old son.

Father of Asahd, his 11th major studio record, was released on Friday and the list of artists who provided guest vocals reads like a Who's Who of the world of hip-hop and pop.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in March, and John Legend are featured on Khaled's track "Higher." The three also appear in a music video for the song, which was filmed earlier this year. More videos for other tracks are set for release over the next few days.

In a message posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Khaled recalled how days before Nipsey's death, the rapper shared his "energy and positivity" with him on the video set of "Higher."

"After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world," Khaled wrote. "The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul. It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-workers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross."