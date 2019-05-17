In Loving Memory of Grumpy Cat: The Internet's Most Famous Feline Dead at Age 7

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., 17 May. 2019 4:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Grumpy Cat

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

"Some days," began the tweet, "are grumpier than others." And today is one of those days.

Grumpy Cat, the Internet's most famous feline, has passed away at age 7, her official Twitter account wrote to its 1.5 million followers today.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," read a statement from her family. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."

"Besides being our baby and cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world—even when times were tough," the note continued. "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Watch

Nattie Meets Internet Star Grumpy Cat!

Though her real name is Tardar Sauce, she earned the notorious moniker in 2012 when a photo of her scowl was posted to Reddit. (Her small size and frown were likely due to feline dwarfism, her family later revealed.)

Endless memes—and success—followed. In addition to nabbing MSNBC's Most Influential Cat Award, she also scored campaigns with Purina and Cheerios. She had guest spots on Today, Good Morning America, American Idol, Sesame Street and even The Bachelorette

Her sourpuss inspired two books Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book and The Grumpy Guide to Life: Observations by Grumpy, plus the comic following her and her brother, The Misadventures of Grumpy Cat and Pokey. And in 2014, she starred in Lifetime's Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever.

Jennifer Lopez, Grumpy Cat

FOX via Getty Images

The cat's apparent misery absolutely delighted fans. At 2013's SXSW, her first official public appearance, supporters lined up for three city blocks to meet their furry, unimpressed idol. She completely overshadowed the festival's other guests Al Gore and Elon Musk.

When she wasn't hanging out with her celeb admirers—including Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest, Conan O'BrienAubrey Plaza, Andy Cohen and Ian Somerhalder to name a few—the mixed breed superstar enjoyed hiding behind curtains and being rubbed by her family, according to her official website.

RIP Grumpy Cat, you will be so missed.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Pets , Memes , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Trey Songz

Trey Songz Confirms He's a Dad: See a Photo of His Baby Boy Noah

Supernatural

Why Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Can Never Say Goodbye to Sam Winchester

Clueless

As If! Clueless x K-Swiss Sneakers Have Us Totally Buggin'

Keanu Reeves Feature

Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World: Tragedy, Motorcycles and Epic Movie Stardom

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams, Busy Tonight

Busy Philipps Brought to Tears by Michelle Williams & More Celeb BFFs on Busy Tonight's Finale

E-Comm: Wedding Gifts

Wedding Gifts for the Happy Couple

Robert Pattinson, Paris Fashion Week

Who Is Playing Batman In the New Superhero Film? Robert Pattinson Is Currently a Frontrunner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.