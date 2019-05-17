"Some days," began the tweet, "are grumpier than others." And today is one of those days.

Grumpy Cat, the Internet's most famous feline, has passed away at age 7, her official Twitter account wrote to its 1.5 million followers today.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," read a statement from her family. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."

"Besides being our baby and cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world—even when times were tough," the note continued. "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."