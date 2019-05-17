K-pop's Baddest Female, CL's Comeback Involves Her Own Talk Show

When 2NE1 fans saw that CL started posting photos of her on set and shooting, alongside some cryptic captions, many were predicting that the leader of the group is about to finally make her comeback.

The 28-year-old singer, rapper and songwriter has yet to make a comeback since the disbandment of 2NE1 in 2009, exactly a decade ago. The now soloist was set to make her comeback and US debut. However, after releasing her English single "Lifted", CL kept a low profile.

Until now.

With her series of cryptic Instagram posts, Blackjacks might be surprised to know that CL is making a comeback with her very own talk show. This week, South Korean broadcast JTBC confirmed that CL will be starting her own talk show called CL Nine.

They stated, "We're currently working on launching a talk show with CL called CL Nine. The premiere date has not been confirmed, and we're discussing Paris Hilton as a possible guest."