The Glamorous Asian Stars At The 72nd Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

by E! Asia Staff | Fri., 17 May. 2019 1:46 AM

Deepika Padukone

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The Cannes Film Festival season is upon us! The week long star-studded extravaganza has the biggest names in the film industry from all of the world, flying over to showcase their best works. 

Held at Palais des Festivals, the red carpet is glittering with tops stars from Hollywood to Europe and of course, Asia! We've rounded up some of the best dressed Asian stars who absolutely slayed the red carpet. 

From Deepika Padukone's incredible high-pony moment to Jessica Jung's intricately massive ball gown, check out all the Asian stars who did us proud on the red carpet! 

Deepika Padukone, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Deepika Padukone

Araya Hargate, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Araya Hargate

Chris Lee, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Chris Lee

Tan Jing, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Tan Jing

Priyanka Chopra, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Sririta Jensen, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage

Sririta Jensen

Praya Lundberg, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Praya Lundberg

Jing Tian, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jing Tian

Chris Lee, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Chris Lee

Jessica Jung, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jessica Jung

Liu Tao, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kiko Mizuhara, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kiko Mizuhara

