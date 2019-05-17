The Glamorous Asian Stars At The 72nd Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival season is upon us! The week long star-studded extravaganza has the biggest names in the film industry from all of the world, flying over to showcase their best works.

Held at Palais des Festivals, the red carpet is glittering with tops stars from Hollywood to Europe and of course, Asia! We've rounded up some of the best dressed Asian stars who absolutely slayed the red carpet.

From Deepika Padukone's incredible high-pony moment to Jessica Jung's intricately massive ball gown, check out all the Asian stars who did us proud on the red carpet!