14 Lightweight K-Beauty Moisturisers Perfect For Oily Skin

K-beauty is widely associated with plump, glass skin. But before you think that you have to pile on layers of rich and emollient moisturisers to achieve that dewy finish, think again.

Thanks to constant innovation, there is no shortage of lightweight moisturisers that are capable of infusing skin with intense hydration without stickiness or greasiness.

Here, 14 of the best lightweight moisturisers that work perfectly for those with combination to oily skin conditions: