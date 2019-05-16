14 Lightweight K-Beauty Moisturisers Perfect For Oily Skin

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 16 May. 2019 11:46 PM
K-beauty is widely associated with plump, glass skin. But before you think that you have to pile on layers of rich and emollient moisturisers to achieve that dewy finish, think again.
Thanks to constant innovation, there is no shortage of lightweight moisturisers that are capable of infusing skin with intense hydration without stickiness or greasiness.
Here, 14 of the best lightweight moisturisers that work perfectly for those with combination to oily skin conditions:
Formulated with green tea-derived antioxidants, this moisturiser has a soft cream formula that is also enriched with amino acids that deeply replenish hydration while keeping oiliness-prone skin clear and fresh.
As its name suggests, this moisturiser has a jelly-like texture that breaks up and melts into skin upon application. It contains the brand's Super Collagen Cooling Water to lock in hydration without stickiness, making it perfect in hot and humid climate.
If your skin is frequently exposed to fluctuating temperatures and humidity, this is your best bet. It contains extracts from prickly pear seed, purslane and birch sap to infuse skin with antioxidants and moisture for a healthy and plump complexion.
Those with a shine-prone T-zone and dryness-prone U-zone will appreciate the balancing properties of this lightweight emulsion. It regulates sebum and moisture levels for clearer, smoother skin.
Keep your skin shine-free and adequately moisturised with this velvety cream. It replenishes skin's moisture levels, improves its ability to retain moisture and prevents the excessive production of sebum.
Developed to energise tired and dull skin, this face cream contains tiny capsules which burst when applied to deliver essential nutrients to recharge the complexion. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and botanical extracts, it is easily absorbed into the skin without stickiness.
Formulated with hot spring water and natural barrier complex, this moisturiser has a gel-cream texture which instantly cools down the skin while giving it a boost of hydration. At the same time, it also improves skin's ability to retain moisture for a plump and dewy mien.
Perfect for all skin types, this brightening moisturiser is enriched with Himalayan glacier water and brightening actives to even out skin tone and enhance luminosity.
If selecting the right moisturiser during a bad bout of breakouts has been a challenge for you, try this. Mildly formulated to soothe skin irritation and regulate excess sebum, this calming formula contains madecassoside and niacinamide to reduce inflammation and lightening pigmentation.
Tested to be suitable even for sensitive skin, this moisturiser deeply hydrates, regulates sebum production and refines the appearance of enlarged pores for a smooth, even and shine-free complexion.
Thanks to its 92% concentration of pure snail secretion filtrate, it is rich in a unique blend of active ingredients that speed up cellular regeneration to smooth fine lines, improve skin tone and boost moisture levels.
Drawing on traditional Korean medicine know-how, this hydrating cream restores skin's moisture levels and improves its ability to hold on to moisture hours after application. Plus, the melt-in cream has a cooling effect and is quickly absorbed without any sticky or greasy residue.
Formulated with painstakingly fermented Rose of Jericho, it delivers hydration throughout all layers of the skin to plump it from inside out. Moreover, it has a light and refreshing texture that's perfect for those with oily skin or those living in hot and humid conditions.
Think of this as a refreshing iced beverage in the middle of a hot day. Thanks to its Water Mint content, it instantly cools down skin temperature by almost 3°C while keeping skin hydrated all day long.
