MONSTA X Is Making A Hilariously Adorable Appearance on We Bare Bears

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 16 May. 2019 9:04 PM

What happens when the world of K-pop and cartoons collide?

Cartoon Network has the answer in their upcoming We Bare Bears episode which features South Korean Idol group, MONSTA X. And trust us, it's absolutely hilarious!

In a teaser released by the American animation studio, they gave us a taste of what would happen if Ice Bear, Grizz and Panda were to meet Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M of MONSTA X. 

MONSTA X is the first K-pop group to collaborate with Cartoon Network on an animation. 

Monsta X Celebrates 4th Anniversary: Here's 10 Things You Need to Know About Them

In the episode titled, "Panda's Birthday", Ice Bear and Grizz were orchestrating a very special surprise for their good friend, Panda. Turns out, Panda is a Monbebe too!

The two bears tried their best to help Panda meet his favourite K-pop idol as part of his birthday surprise. However, things did not go as planned and a series of hilarious events ensued.

MONSTA X's I.M. could not contain his excitement in a recent interview with Billboard saying, "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be in an episode of 'We Bare Bears.' It's one of the most beloved animated series in the world! We put in a lot of effort into this collaboration and hope our fans, as well as 'We Bare Bear' fans, can truly enjoy it."

After watching the teaser, we definitely cannot wait to see what kind of shenanigans Ice Bear, Grizz, Panda and MONSTA X will get up to in the episode.

Some highlights of the hilarious teaser are MONSTA X bursting into their hotel suits singing "Hero" in unison and Ice Bear speaking Korean in the most adorable way.

The episode airs Monday, 27 May at 7:30 pm on Cartoon Network.

Watch the teaser above. 

