Khloe Kardashian says Caitlyn Jenner's partner Sophia Hutchins is "really sweet."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her comments to Laura Wasser on an episode of the famed celebrity divorce attorney's podcast Divorce Sucks! that is set to be released on Monday. E! News has obtained an exclusive video of the exchange.

When asked if Caitlyn was currently dating a woman, Khloe said, "Yes, I believe that she is a transgendered woman as well. She's really, really sweet too. She's really sweet. She's younger but like, she's not bothering anyone. She's super sweet."

Sophia works as the executive director of the Olympian's Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, a transgender rights organization. The two transgender women sparked romance rumors in late 2017. They live together in Malibu and have been spotted together in public several times joined Caitlyn's family at Kim Kardashian's Christmas party in December.