Snooki Gets Candid About Feeling "Miserable" Ahead of Baby No. 3's Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 16 May. 2019 1:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Snooki is ready for her son to arrive.

The Jersey Shore star, who will welcome her third child in just a few weeks, has been feeling "miserable" as she gets ready to give birth. In the latest episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Thursday, the expecting star dishes on her recent visit to the doctor's office.

"I just got back from the doctor's office, I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out," Snooki shares on the podcast episode. "And then I went today and [the doctor] said like another two weeks or so."

Watch

Nicole Snooki Polizzi Reveals the Sex of Her 3rd Child

"So, I'm annoyed," the reality star continues, adding that she and husband Jionni LaValle want their baby to arrive on May 26. "So, I'm gonna really try and do everything...have Jionni there and switch things around."

"So, I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable," Snooki adds. "You have no idea."

The 31-year-old star, who is also mom to Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and Giovanna LaValle, 4, recently revealed the name of her third child will be Angelo. In early May, Snooki celebrated her son's upcoming arrival with her closest pals at a baby sprinkle.

Snooki previously opened up to E! News about her third pregnancy, declaring it "the worst."

"Just because I'm chasing around a 4 and a 6-year-old, I'm not really having time to rest or sleep or do any of that, which is fine, but I'm grumpy," she explained. "And I'm ready for this to be over. I'm super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it's gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one...that's the baby that makes you crazy. And I'm already crazy."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Jersey Shore

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are ''Getting Married'' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

Saint West, Rob Kardashian

Saint West Shows Uncle Rob Kardashian Some Love: See All of His Sweetest Moments

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Just Went Under the Knife to Get Six-Pack Abs

Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Disneyland

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Pack on the PDA During Magical Disneyland Date

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Will "Re-do" Series Finale for Unsatisfied Fans?

Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Now Hiring: How Queen Elizabeth II Can Be Your New Boss

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.