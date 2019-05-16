Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Selena Gomez is most certainly enjoying her time at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red carpet debut at the fête on Tuesday. The 26-year-old actress and her co-star Bill Murray attended the world premiere of The Dead Don't Die, a zombie thriller they're both starring in.
As the two mega-stars graced the red carpet, they shared a surprising moment: Murray whispered into Gomez's ear. While it seems like meh moment, the internet actually went wild over their exchange and it immediately went viral. In addition to whispering into her ear, they were both playful during their step-and-repeat.
And because the "Wolves" singer is on the pulse of the culture, she poked fun at the photos and teased that she is now "getting married" to the legendary comedian.
"My first time in Cannes! I'm so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim [Jarmusch] and the whole cast," Selena wrote on Instagram. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."
Of the viral moment, Bill told Vanity Fair that he couldn't recall what he whispered into the "Bad Liar" singer's ear, and shared that his nickname for her is simply "Gomez."
"I don't remember what I said," he shared, laughing. "I was trying to keep her at ease. I really like her. I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell ‘Selena Gomez' is—but Gomez... I really like."
He continued, "She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural. I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like."
If anything, the Ghostbusters star said he felt like one of Selena's bodyguards during that moment of chaos. "I feel like I'm her bodyguard," the 68-year-old actor explained, and later joked, "I said, 'Look, I'll be your boyfriend if that's what you want. . . . I'm a fixer-up, I'll tell you that, Gomez.'"
To see all of the viral moments between the 26-year-old actress and her co-star (along with her fearless fashion and beauty looks), keep scrolling through our gallery below!
GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royal Blues
The singer and actress wears a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel, paired with Messika jewelry.
John Phillips/Getty Images
Secrets Don't Make Friends
While at the press conference for the zombie feature film, The Dead Don't Die, Murray leans over to whisper something in Gomez's ear. Hey, secrets don't make friends!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
White-Hot
Gomez arrives at the festival's Gala Dinner in a fresh new get-up. She wears a strapless white Louis Vuitton mini dress and accessories with the same BVLGARI jewelry pieces as before.
Instagram
You Got Jokes
The 26-year-old star shares several snaps of her first experience at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, including a candid photo of her and the 68-year-old comedian. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married," she captions her post.
Instagram
Serving Face
Before hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the "Wolves" songstress puts her best face forward with a series of selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captions her Instagram post.
Instagram
Besitos
The 26-year-old actress shows off her ultra-glam makeup. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, uses Marc Jacobs Beauty to achieve this classic but modern look, including the first-ever skincare product Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème, Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley 200 and Velvet Noir Mascara.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Old Hollywood Vibes
Selena graces the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking like an old-Hollywood vixen. She stuns in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. As for her blinding jewelry pieces? It's from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Strike a Pose
Gomez poses with The Dead Don't Die co-star, Tilda Swinton, at the film festival.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Funny Girl
Photographers capture this sweet moment between Selena and her co-star Bill Murray at the film festival. The 68-year-old comedian admits he has no idea what he whispered to Gomez, "I don't remember what I said," he tells Vanity Fair. "I was trying to keep her at ease."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Why So Serious?
Earlier this week, Murray shares with Vanity Fair that he "really" likes the 26-year-old pop star. "I really like her," he tells the outlet. "I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is—but Gomez I really like. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural."
LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Squad
Now that's what you call an ensemble cast. From Adam Driver to Chloë Sevigny to Luka Sabbat, the upcoming zombie movie includes an array of Hollywood stars.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Flight Fashion
The 26-year-old star arrives in France ahead of the world premiere of her new film, The Dead Don't Die. Of course, even her in-flight outfits are on-point, as she wears a beige cardigan, an off-white co-ord set and white boots.
For more updates on Cannes Film Festival content, E! has you covered. Read all about it, here.