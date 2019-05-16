The Big Bang Theory is ending on Thursday, May 16, but if you're not happy with how the adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the rest of the gang, well, too bad. Or…maybe you're in luck.

Kevin Sussman, Stuart on The Big Bang Theory, took to Twitter and said, "Tonight is the series finale of The Big Bang Theory. I think the writers did a fantastic job tying up the series, but we will, of course, re-do it if anyone is unsatisfied."

He's joking. The sets are already being dismantled; jobs are already being pursued. But can you imagine? Game of Thrones fans can certainly imagine.

Thousands of GoT fans have signed a petition to get HBO to remake the final season without co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.