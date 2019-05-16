Duh-nuh-nuh-nuh, duh-nuh-nuh-nuh, chh-chh!

Admit it, after reading that simple line of nonsense, you've now got the iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 theme song playing in your mind, where it's likely to remain for the next few hours. That is, if it wasn't stuck in there already, playing on a loop, since Fox dropped the adorable new teaser for BH90210, their six-episode event series reuniting original stars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling that's heading our way this August.

But with this not-quite-a-reboot taking that whole concept to an extra-meta level, featuring the actors playing heightened versions of themselves getting back together to—you guessed it—mount a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, we've got some delicious art imitating life to look forward to.

"It's elevated versions of our real selves, so it's going to be Ian, it's going to be Brian, it's gonna be Jason," Ziering explained to E! News at Fox's Upfront presentation on Monday. "And there's gonna be hints of some of the things that occur in our real lives, but they'll be exaggerated. The stakes'll rise, the tensions will permeate through different storylines. We'll bring together a lot of comedy, some drama, in a way that really it's more assisted reality, heightened reality than a complete reboot. But it's going to be us coming together to get the show back on the air."