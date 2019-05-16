You Can Now Stay at a Taco Bell Resort (Yes Really)

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 16 May. 2019 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taco Bell, Taco Bell Hotel

Taco Bell

Are you ready to check into the Taco Bell Hotel?

The fast food chain has announced that The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will open in Palm Springs, Calif. for a limited time starting on Aug. 9. In their announcement on Thursday, the brand promised to "give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime."

The resort will feature poolside cocktails (with a Taco Bell twist!), as well as a gift shop with exclusive apparel. You can also stop by the salon for Taco Bell-inspired nail art! The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will also serve up "new menu surprises only available at the hotel," according to the brand.

Photos

Taco Bell's 20 Craziest Items Ever

"The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect," Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, said Thursday. "Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy."

Reservations for The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will open in June. You can get updates on when the reservations will go live HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Food , Apple News , Viral , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Now Hiring: How Queen Elizabeth II Can Be Your New Boss

BH90210 Cast

Everything the Beverly Hills 90210 Cast Has Survived That We Want to See in the Reunion

Lizzo, 2019 Coachella

Lizzo Leads List of 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15 Finale

Grey's Anatomy's Season 15 Finale Is Probably Not What You Expect It To Be

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Shares She Had an Abortion in 2012

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle's Close Friends Say New Mom "Doesn't Deserve" Negative Press

Prince Harry Protects Meghan Markle & Baby Archie's Privacy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.