Hannah Brown Confronts Kelly Ripa About All That Bachelorette Shade

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., 16 May. 2019 8:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hannah Brown and Kelly Ripa

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, ABC/Ed Herrera

There was no beating around the rose bush.

On Live With Kelly and Ryan today, Kelly Ripa questioned Bachelorette Hannah Brown about the ABC love hunt, which the host recently called "gross" and "creepy."

"I'm not sure if they told you backstage, I'm not behind this at all," Ripa told the season 15 lead. "You seem like a lovely girl. You blink twice, I will get you out of here." Brown, however, was unfazed. "I'm good," she said with a laugh. "I'm glad to be here."

Ripa was too. After all, she finally got her chance to address her concerns with the former Miss Alabama USA. "I am very against women fighting over a guy," explained the All My Children alum. "I don't believe in it. I think it's, you know, weird and sets us back. But now, you are in the power position. So, take me through that. How does that work?"

Watch

Exclusive: The Bachelorette Week 2 Sneak Peek

Well, as it turns out, the journey is a rather positive one, whether you're vying for the Bachelor's heart or have 30 suitors chasing after yours.

"Like you, I didn't really follow the show, wasn't a big fan," the interior designer admitted. "But, being a part of the show, it's not women fighting against each other. Really, some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive. When you have a group of 30 people together, there's going to be people who don't like each other. That's simple facts."

"But, ultimately, it was one of the most empowering things that I ever have done because I had to push myself and grow as an individual," she continued. "And I did. And I think that's why I decided that I wanted to be the Bachelorette and wanted that so bad."

On Tuesday's show, Ripa slammed the reality dating series, which boasts the ardent Bachelor Nation fan base.

"It disgusts me," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

Her remarks left Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison on thorns.  

"Easy, @kellyripa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" Fleiss tweetedreferring to their shared network ABC. Chimed in Harrison, "Look out #BachelorNation, ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."

Perhaps this dramatic journey has now reached its end.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , The Bachelorette , Hannah Brown , TV , Feuds , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Wilde,The O.C.

How Olivia Wilde Really Feels About Her Time on The O.C.

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Exclusive: "The Bachelorette" Week 2 Sneak Peek

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

The Big Bang Theory

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Cast Now That the Record-Breaking Sitcom Is Officially Over

Survivor, Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Declares a Winner

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Why Riverdale Is Waiting to Address Luke Perry's Death in Season 4

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.