Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

Fans are about to see a lot more of Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson.

Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of their brand-new YouTube channel. The brothers are reviewing movies in their new series along with their cousin Taj Jackson.

"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel," Prince wrote on Instagram. "Right now you can go see our first-ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio). We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y'all."

For their first video, the family members tackled the box office hit Avengers: Endgame with special guest James Sutherland. From the Hulk's and Black Widow's roles to their favorite scenes, the panelists covered it all over a few slices of pizza. It seemed like Blanket was a fan of the earlier Marvel movies, too—noting he saw Avengers: Infinity War about 11 times.