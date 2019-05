EXO's Baekhyun Opens His Very Own Youtube Channel

As of writing this article, Baekhyun's Youtube channel has over 145,000 subscribers already and increasing at a rapid rate. Baekhyun has yet to upload any videos on the channel and EXO-Ls are eagerly anticipating his first video.

There is an increasing number of K-pop idols creating channels on Youtube, in order to share more of their lives with their fans and as a general way to connect to more people.

As the Korean Wave is only gaining momentum globally, more artists are turning to international social media channels such as Youtube and Instagram rather than just sticking to Twitter and Naver so as to reach their international fans too.

You can subscribe to Baekhyun's channel here!