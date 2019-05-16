Watch: BTS Performs at Good Morning America Summer Concert

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 16 May. 2019 1:15 AM
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
BTS woke up bright and early yesterday morning as they were set to headline the Good Morning America summer concert. The concert was held in the iconic New York City landmark, the Central Park.
The boys performed two songs, namely their latest single "Boy With Luv" and their 2016 hit song "Fire". Even though it was rather early in the morning, thousands of fans gathered to catch their favourite idol group perform. 4,000 lucky ARMYs got to snag a free ticket to catch the seven member K-pop group slay the summer concert.
For those who could not be there, fret not!
You can enjoy their Good Morning America summer concert performance of "Boy With Luv" below:
You can also catch their full interview prior to their performance here:
