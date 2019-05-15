Sung Hoon Plays Cold & Charismatic Character In Upcoming Drama

Photo previews of MBN's new drama called Level Up has fans hyped. The photos featured lead actor Sung Hoon behind a desk, portraying a cold and charismatic businessman.

The romantic-comedy centres around Sung's character, Ahn Dan Te who is a business restructuring expert. In the drama, Ahn teams up with the head of a gaming company's development department, Shin Yeon-Hwa, played by Han Bo-Reum. The two attempt to save a company from going bankrupt.

Many are used to seeing Sung on the Korean variety programme, I Live Alone where he shows his warm yet straight-forward attitude. In the previews, however, Sung displayed a cold and intimidating demeanour and was dressed in a sharp suit for his portrayal of Ahn.