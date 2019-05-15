Sung Hoon Plays Cold & Charismatic Character In Upcoming Drama

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 15 May. 2019 11:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sung Hoon, Level Up

Instagram/Naver

Photo previews of MBN's new drama called Level Up has fans hyped. The photos featured lead actor Sung Hoon behind a desk, portraying a cold and charismatic businessman. 

The romantic-comedy centres around Sung's character, Ahn Dan Te who is a business restructuring expert. In the drama, Ahn teams up with the head of a gaming company's development department, Shin Yeon-Hwa, played by Han Bo-Reum. The two attempt to save a company from going bankrupt. 

Many are used to seeing Sung on the Korean variety programme, I Live Alone where he shows his warm yet straight-forward attitude. In the previews, however, Sung displayed a cold and intimidating demeanour and was dressed in a sharp suit for his portrayal of Ahn.  

Sung Hoon, Level Up

Instagram/Naver

Read

Lee Seung-Gi and Suzy Bae's New Drama, Vagabond To Be Released Globally

Fans of Sung Hoon and romantic-comedies in general won't have to wait long at all as Level Up is set to air on 10 July this year. The drama also stars Danny Ahn and B1A4's Baro

Will you be catching Level Up

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Actors , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

The Voice Leaves BTS Fans Disappointed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.