2PM's Taecyeon Is Officially Discharged From The Military

In a brief press conference with the media present, Taecyeon took the opportunity to thank his fans for waiting for his return. He said, "First, I want to thank my fans for waiting for me. I didn't know this many people would come today. I promise to return soon with something good."

He admitted that he could not sleep much last night due to his nervousness. "This is the first time I'm standing in front of cameras in so long that I'm not sure what I look like right now," he explained, "I heard the trumpet this morning as our alarm, so I still can't believe I've been discharged. I think it will hit me tomorrow morning when I'm woken up by an alarm that isn't a trumpet."

When asked what he looked forward to most now that he is out of the army, the idol replied, "I want to see the other 2PM members. Two of them are currently in the army, and I really miss the other members. I hope our loving members can gather soon and show everyone something great."

He has yet to confirm any of his activities after serving his military service. Taecyeon has also pursued acting roles on top his music with 2PM.

Regardless, we certainly hope we get to see his handsome face grace our TV screens soon!