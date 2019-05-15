Here Are The Best Cushion Foundations For Every Budget

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 15 May. 2019 9:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BB Cushion, Jun Ji-Hyun

Youtube

Synonymous with K-beauty, cushion foundations were first introduced less than a decade ago but has since quite literally changed the way women applied foundation in Korea as well as the rest of the world.

Combining the versatility of liquid foundations with the ease of compact foundations, cushion foundations have become indispensable in virtually every woman's beauty routine.

And regardless of your skin type and your preference for a dewy finish or a matte effect, Korean beauty brands have come up with a multitude of variants so anyone can achieve their desired look.

Here, 12 K-beauty cushions to get your hands on no matter what your budget is:

Read

Best K-Beauty Sleeping Masks So You Wake Up To Glowing Skin

Under $40

 

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Mamonde Brightening Cover Watery Cushion, $32

Featuring a smart, blurring formula, this lightweight foundation diffuses the look of skin imperfections like pores and fine lines for a seamless finish. It also settles into a soft matte finish that lasts for several hours on end, not to mention the high SPF coverage to keep your skin protected.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Aprilskin Magic Snow Cushion, $35.90

With an in-built spill-proof technology, this cushion foundation has a velvety texture that has a buildable coverage that can mask any skin flaws you have, including pores, dark spots, blemishes and scars. It also contains 45% hydrating serum to keep skin smooth and plump.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Innisfree My To Go Cushion, $38

As its name suggests, this multi-tasking cushion foundation is lightweight, blendable, buildable and easy to apply. Simply press the tab to dispense the right amount of product you need while the blending plate allows you to evenly spread foundation onto the foundation puff before application. And with an SPF protection of 35, it is perfect for everyday use while ensuring your skin is adequately protected.

Article continues below

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

COSRX Clear Fit Blemish Cushion, $39.90

Formulated for sensitive skin, this soothing foundation is enriched with Centella Asiatica extract which calms inflammation and strengthens skin against further irritation. With a lightweight texture, it spreads evenly and smoothly to neutralise redness and restore skin's moisture-sebum balance.

Under $60

 

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Medicube Zero Capsule Cushion, $42

Specially designed to meet the demands of troubled skin, this foundation has panthenol, xylitol and eggplant extract to replenish hydration and cool down skin temperature upon application to soothe irritation. The application puffs are also lined with anti-bacterial layers to further protect sensitive skin from inflammation.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Laneige Layering Cover Cushion Foundation & Concealing Base, $43

Ideal for those with frequent breakouts or bumpy pores, this handy compact contains a cushion foundation as well as a concealer to improve the appearance of your complexion. Thanks to the brand's illuminating jewel process, it leaves behind a semi-matte finish and also imparts a healthy rosy glow on your skin.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Nakeupface Cushion Foundation for Sensitive Skin, $46.90

Formulated without parabens, this unique formula eliminates potentially irritating ingredients that might further exacerbate irritation-prone skin. Meanwhile, its blend of tea tree leaf and centella asiatica extracts helps to soothe skin and inhibit bacteria for a calm and balanced complexion.

Article continues below

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

CNP Propolis Ampule In Cushion, $54

If it's a dewy finish you're after, then this is your best option. Containing the skin-conditioning benefits of skincare ampoules, this cushion conceals the appearance of dark spots, dark circles, blemishes and enlarged pores while nourishing dehydrated skin for a smooth and plump finish. 

Read

8 Best Bold Lip Colours From K-Beauty Brands That Are Perfect For Spring

$60 and over

 

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Huxley Moist Cushion; Own Attitude, $60

Infused with powerful antioxidants and humectants, it douses skin in hydration and essential vitamins. Plus, it has a lightweight texture that glides across skin evenly for a sheer to medium coverage. Expect an even skin tone without a heavy mask-like effect.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Pony Effect Defense Longwear Cushion, $65.90

Developed by top Korean beauty influencer, Pony, this cushion foundation goes beyond perfecting the look of your skin. It is infused with purifying lotus extract and forms a dust-repelling veil over your skin to protect it against pollution and UV rays.

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

su:m37 Air Rising TF Dazzling Moist Micro Foam Cushion, $67

Achieve a glowing complexion with this featherlight cushion foundation. Thanks to its Micro Foam technology, the formula goes on light as air and adheres seamlessly on your skin for an enviable

Article continues below

K-Beauty, BB Cushions

Courtesy of Brand

Sulwhasoo Perfecting Cushion EX, $80

Suitable for all skin types, this buildable foundation first goes on lightly to even out skin tone and can easily be layered for higher coverage while retaining a natural, dewy finish. At the same time, it bathes skin in a blend of hydrating and conditioning ingredients for a smooth and seamless effect.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean beauty , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

The Voice Leaves BTS Fans Disappointed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.