Here Are The Best Cushion Foundations For Every Budget

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 15 May. 2019 9:52 PM
Synonymous with K-beauty, cushion foundations were first introduced less than a decade ago but has since quite literally changed the way women applied foundation in Korea as well as the rest of the world.
Combining the versatility of liquid foundations with the ease of compact foundations, cushion foundations have become indispensable in virtually every woman's beauty routine.
And regardless of your skin type and your preference for a dewy finish or a matte effect, Korean beauty brands have come up with a multitude of variants so anyone can achieve their desired look.
Here, 12 K-beauty cushions to get your hands on no matter what your budget is:
Featuring a smart, blurring formula, this lightweight foundation diffuses the look of skin imperfections like pores and fine lines for a seamless finish. It also settles into a soft matte finish that lasts for several hours on end, not to mention the high SPF coverage to keep your skin protected.
With an in-built spill-proof technology, this cushion foundation has a velvety texture that has a buildable coverage that can mask any skin flaws you have, including pores, dark spots, blemishes and scars. It also contains 45% hydrating serum to keep skin smooth and plump.
As its name suggests, this multi-tasking cushion foundation is lightweight, blendable, buildable and easy to apply. Simply press the tab to dispense the right amount of product you need while the blending plate allows you to evenly spread foundation onto the foundation puff before application. And with an SPF protection of 35, it is perfect for everyday use while ensuring your skin is adequately protected.
Formulated for sensitive skin, this soothing foundation is enriched with Centella Asiatica extract which calms inflammation and strengthens skin against further irritation. With a lightweight texture, it spreads evenly and smoothly to neutralise redness and restore skin's moisture-sebum balance.
Specially designed to meet the demands of troubled skin, this foundation has panthenol, xylitol and eggplant extract to replenish hydration and cool down skin temperature upon application to soothe irritation. The application puffs are also lined with anti-bacterial layers to further protect sensitive skin from inflammation.
Ideal for those with frequent breakouts or bumpy pores, this handy compact contains a cushion foundation as well as a concealer to improve the appearance of your complexion. Thanks to the brand's illuminating jewel process, it leaves behind a semi-matte finish and also imparts a healthy rosy glow on your skin.
Formulated without parabens, this unique formula eliminates potentially irritating ingredients that might further exacerbate irritation-prone skin. Meanwhile, its blend of tea tree leaf and centella asiatica extracts helps to soothe skin and inhibit bacteria for a calm and balanced complexion.
If it's a dewy finish you're after, then this is your best option. Containing the skin-conditioning benefits of skincare ampoules, this cushion conceals the appearance of dark spots, dark circles, blemishes and enlarged pores while nourishing dehydrated skin for a smooth and plump finish.
Infused with powerful antioxidants and humectants, it douses skin in hydration and essential vitamins. Plus, it has a lightweight texture that glides across skin evenly for a sheer to medium coverage. Expect an even skin tone without a heavy mask-like effect.
Developed by top Korean beauty influencer, Pony, this cushion foundation goes beyond perfecting the look of your skin. It is infused with purifying lotus extract and forms a dust-repelling veil over your skin to protect it against pollution and UV rays.
Achieve a glowing complexion with this featherlight cushion foundation. Thanks to its Micro Foam technology, the formula goes on light as air and adheres seamlessly on your skin for an enviable
Suitable for all skin types, this buildable foundation first goes on lightly to even out skin tone and can easily be layered for higher coverage while retaining a natural, dewy finish. At the same time, it bathes skin in a blend of hydrating and conditioning ingredients for a smooth and seamless effect.
