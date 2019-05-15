Heather Locklear has returned to rehab six months after being placed on a psychiatric hold, multiple outlets report.

According to People, Locklear has been in an undisclosed in-patient facility for about two weeks now. The publication reports it's the same rehab facility as the one she checked into at an earlier time, but she "had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back."

A source told People that Locklear's "issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health."

They said, "She doesn't want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable." Apparently, Locklear's loved ones are "hopeful that this time will be different."

The Melrose Place star was placed on a psychiatric hold in November after her therapist and lawyer reportedly believe she was having a breakdown.