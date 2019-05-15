"I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice," she said. "Sometimes the label 'unapologetic' bothers me because it can be loaded, because it means we have to apologize for something in the first place. I'm not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist. But I'm trying to shake up the narrative about how we're supposed to act."

Throughout her life, Lizzo has drawn inspiration from Missy Elliott, who is featured on her single "Tempo," which contains the lyrics, "Slow songs, they for skinny hoes / Can't move all of this here to one of those / I'm a thick bitch, I need tempo (tempo) / F--k it up to the tempo."

"Seeing Missy exist in her truth was like, Oh, I can exist in my truth," she told Essence. "She didn't try to hide anything, lie or cover anything up. She was as weird and freaky as she wanted to be. And I thought that was special. I want girls who look like me to feel that way."