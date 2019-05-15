Not everyone will accept a rose from the world of Bachelor Nation.

It's no secret that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been huge successes for ABC and the reality TV genre. In fact, it's hard to go a week without one of the stars being water cooler talk in and out of the office.

But just when you thought everyone around you was a fan of the franchise, Kelly Ripa surprised viewers with her honest opinion.

"You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me," she shared on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. "I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

But for every skeptic of the show are lots of fans who can't help but tune in week after week for what is likely the most dramatic rose ceremony ever.