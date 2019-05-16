by Chris Harnick | Thu., 16 May. 2019 6:00 AM
Hannah Brown's search for love on The Bachelorette is heading to the stage—the pageant stage.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of second episode of The Bachelorette season 15, the suitors get some help from America's Next Top Model veteran Miss J. Alexander, and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska for the big Mr. Right pageant. And once the guys hit the stage, all bets—and clothes—are off. These remaining bachelors are putting it all on the line.
"I'm starting to full in love with you," Luke P. tells Hannah. But that admission isn't sitting right with the guys at the mansion.
Off-stage, it's an "unwanted Cam-eo" when Cam crashes a date and sends things into a tailspin.
"It's all so scary," Hannah says.
Hannah whittled her group of suitors down to 22 after the first episode and from the looks of the trailer that aired after the episode, things are going to get sexy—and messy.
In the preview, which includes trips around the world, Hannah and some guys have some pretty intense alone time—and the guys have some equally intense conflicts with both Luke and Cam getting some attention. A tale of two villains?
"There's gonna be villains, and it's not your typical villain," host Chris Harrison told E! News. "It's not the typical bad guy that's like a flash in the pan and goes away—although there are those too...What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah and kind of reflects and affects the rest of her life is the drama lasts, and it's about people she cares about. It's not just oh here's the bad guy, he's gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So that's what's really going to shape the season, and what I think people are going to take away."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
