by Chris Harnick | Wed., 15 May. 2019 12:30 PM
It's all come down to this for The Good Fight.
In the above exclusive sneak peek from the season three finale, "The One About the End of the World," Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) face off with Roland Blum (Michael Sheen) and his newest associate...Maia Hensen (Rose Leslie)?! All this in a courtroom presided over by This Is Us star Chris Sullivan. You know him as Toby on This Is Us, but on The Good Fight he's Judge Toosie, not Tootsie.
"As you probably know, I'm a new judge around here, so don't let the robes fool you, I do not ask for direction, but I get us there eventually," Sullivan's character tells a shocked Diane. Seems like he'll be getting along with Blum quite easily...
Our heroine is in court facing off with former clients of Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart who joined a class action suit claiming the firm overcharged them. But Blum has been disbarred, so how's he in court? That's where Maia comes in. She was fired from the firm for a drug offense. But everything may not be as it seems. Click play on the video above to see what Maia does that catches Diane's attention.
The episode also features Lucca (Cush Jumbo) questioning her reputation at the firm and Diane helping husband Kurt (Gary Cole) with a work project.
CBS
The Good Fight finale drops on Thursday on CBS All Access. The acclaimed drama was already renewed for a fourth season.
"The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can't wait to see where these indelible characters go next."
