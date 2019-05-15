Why Ellie Goulding Almost Quit Music

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 15 May. 2019 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellie Goulding, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ellie Goulding has revealed that she nearly quit the music business amid her hiatus until she felt "rejuvenated" and motivated to start writing and recording again.

The 32-year-old British singer, known for singles like "Love Me Like You Do," "Lights" and "On My Mind," is set to this year release her fourth album and her first in four years. In an interview on the ITV show This Morning on Wednesday, she opened up about some personal turmoil she underwent before returning to the studio.

"I had to [step away]," she said. "It was 10 years of nonstop touring, I've toured the world a few times and it just got to a point a few years ago where I really just had to just go away from it all. I thought for a second, 'Maybe I could just quietly go away.' But I've rediscovered my love for writing and songwriting and I'm playing guitar and I've started to teach myself piano, so I kind of have been rejuvenated and got back to a point where I really love it again."

When asked by host Phillip Schofield, "Did you nearly pack it in? [meaning: give up, quit]," Goulding said, "Uh, I thought about it. I thought about it."

Watch

Is Beyoncé an Ellie Goulding Fan?

"You know, after 10 years and everything that's happened, a it was just kinda just before I met my fiancé," she said, referring to Caspar Jopling, to whom she got engaged in 2018. "It was just another case of taking it for granted and thinking, 'I've kind of done everything now and maybe I should move on to something new.'"

Goulding added that she is "quite a nervous person" in general.

"And now, thank goodness, I've had a chance to take a step back from it and actually, do some normal things like see my family and watch my nephew grow up," she said. "I feel a bit more in control now. I needed that moment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ellie Goulding , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

The Voice Leaves BTS Fans Disappointed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.