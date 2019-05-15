Young Sheldon just got a big promotion. With The Big Bang Theory ending on Thursday, May 16, the prequel series will inherit the long-running comedy's prime Thursday night timeslot in the fall of 2019. And that's not the only big change CBS is making for the 2019 fall TV schedule.

Magnum P.I. moves to a new night, Criminal Minds' final season, which recently wrapped production, won't happen until midseason and a bevy of new shows are coming to Thursday night.

"Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season."

Read on!

Monday

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (new series)

9 p.m. All Rise (new series)

10 p.m. Bull