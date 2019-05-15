Best K-Beauty Sleeping Masks So You Wake Up To Glowing Skin

Instagram/Youtube
Wed., 15 May. 2019
Designed to combine the nourishing benefits of a night cream with the replenishing properties of a treatment mask, sleeping masks are a great way to give your skin some much-needed TLC while shaving time off your nightly routine.
Here, 10 of the best K-Beauty sleeping masks that will give you plump and dewy skin every morning:
Formulated with evening primrose flower oil, this overnight facial contains nutrient capsules that break upon application to replenish skin essential fatty acids. Over time, skin barrier is reinforced and dehydrated skin is deeply replenished for a smooth and plumped look.
Ideal for those with combination-oily skin, this light and refreshing gel mask contains bamboo sap and natural fibres to recharge a tire complexion and lock in moisture.
Featuring the brand's Bio-Peptide Complex, it penetrates into skin to improve elasticity and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles for a firmer and more lifted appearance.
Perfect for those with rough and sagging skin, this powerful anti-ageing mask forms a lifting veil over skin to smooth and firm overnight. Meanwhile, it also strengthens skin's barrier layer so it retains moisture better.
Harnessing the rejuvenating properties of traditional Korean herbs, it restores skin's moisture levels and speeds up cell repair so you wake up to clearer, brighter skin.
Slick on a generous layer of this lightweight sleeping mask and wake up to a smoother, more radiant mien. Plus, it also contains evening primrose to help balance and normalise skin's self-repair mechanism.
If you want to restore skin's moisture and give it a good night's rest, look no further than the OG that arguably started the sleeping mask craze. Thanks to patented technology, it holds moisture in while allowing skin to breathe. Plus, it has a specially calibrated scent that helps calm your senses for deeper slumber.
Bid a sluggish complexion goodbye with this hydrating mask. Made with traditional ingredients like camellia flower, this improves microcirculation and oxygen flow between skin cells for a brighter and plumper complexion.
Treat your skin to the precious extracts of black truffle and pearl powder present in this overnight mask while you get your beauty sleep and wake up to a well-rested glow.
Enriched with the brand's super collagen and baobab water, this night mask has a gel-like texture which penetrates into skin rapidly to repair, hydrate and purify the complexion.
