Korean Celebrities With A Rebellious Streak Love This Accessory Trend

Most of us have the "partied too hard and lost one side of my earring." story, so you'll be happy to know that wearing a earring on one side is a real thing. If you know your best side, draw more attention to it with a single earring.

From actresses to singers, Korean celebrities like Lee Sung Kyung and Blackpink's Jennie are rocking this bold and rebellious look. Definitely done on purpose, the solo earring makes a fashionable statement even when they let their hair down. Pick something shiny like classic diamante or multiple pearls so that it's easy to mix and match and catches people's attention.