Update: Seungri's Arrest Request Is Dismissed In Court

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 14 May. 2019 10:27 PM
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
We would like to apologize and correct the previous article about Seungri. There has been an oversight on our part as at around 3pm KST yesterday, Seungri was escorted to court for his pretrial detention trial and was NOT being arrested. We sincerely regret jumping the gun and will provide the following information on Seungri's status below:
On 14 May, at around 3pm KST, former Big Bang member, Seungri was escorted to court for his trial. The police were requesting a pretrial detainment for the 28-year-old singer and former CEO of Yuri Holdings, Mr Yoo In-Suk. This warrant will allow the police to detain Seungri and Yoo for more than 48 hours.
The grounds for this arrest warrant included the alleged soliciting and mediating prostitution, embezzlement and violation of the Food Sanitation Act charges.
At 10pm KST that same day, the court trial ended with Judge Shin Jong Yeol of the Seoul Central District Court dismissing the request for Seungri and Yoo's pretrial detention.
The judge stated that, ""There is room for dispute in regards to the main suspicion, which is embezzlement. It is also difficult to recognize a reason for detention, such as potential destruction of evidence, in regards to the remaining suspicions."
Hence, both Seungri and Yoo are free to proceed with the investigations and trials without prolonged detainment by the police. So far, Seungri has been interrogated 17 times and the investigation is still ongoing with the police under public criticism for possible corruption.
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Won Kyung Hwan addressed the public criticisms with, "We are very aware of the fact that the press and the public criticize our slow progress with the investigation to uncover collusion. We will continue to investigate this collusive relationship and get to the bottom of this."
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?