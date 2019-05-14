Update: Seungri's Arrest Request Is Dismissed In Court

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 14 May. 2019 10:27 PM

Seungri

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

We would like to apologize and correct the previous article about Seungri. There has been an oversight on our part as at around 3pm KST yesterday, Seungri was escorted to court for his pretrial detention trial and was NOT being arrested. We sincerely regret jumping the gun and will provide the following information on Seungri's status below: 

 

On 14 May, at around 3pm KST, former Big Bang member, Seungri was escorted to court for his trial. The police were requesting a pretrial detainment for the 28-year-old singer and former CEO of Yuri Holdings, Mr Yoo In-Suk. This warrant will allow the police to detain Seungri and Yoo for more than 48 hours. 

The grounds for this arrest warrant included the alleged soliciting and mediating prostitution, embezzlement and violation of the Food Sanitation Act charges. 

At 10pm KST that same day, the court trial ended with Judge Shin Jong Yeol of the Seoul Central District Court dismissing the request for Seungri and Yoo's pretrial detention. 

The judge stated that, ""There is room for dispute in regards to the main suspicion, which is embezzlement. It is also difficult to recognize a reason for detention, such as potential destruction of evidence, in regards to the remaining suspicions."

Hence, both Seungri and Yoo are free to proceed with the investigations and trials without prolonged detainment by the police. So far, Seungri has been interrogated 17 times and the investigation is still ongoing with the police under public criticism for possible corruption. 

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Won Kyung Hwan addressed the public criticisms with, "We are very aware of the fact that the press and the public criticize our slow progress with the investigation to uncover collusion. We will continue to investigate this collusive relationship and get to the bottom of this."

