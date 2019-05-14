BH90210's Stars Explain Their Quasi-Reboot

Still having trouble wrapping your mind around the fact that Beverly Hills, 90210 is coming back but it's also not?

Allow the guys to explain.

"It's elevated versions of our real selves, so it's going to be Ian, it's going to be Brian, it's gonna be Jason," Ian Ziering explained to E! News at Fox's Upfront presentation on Monday.

"And there's gonna be hints of some of the things that occur in our real lives, but they'll be exaggerated. The stakes'll rise, the tensions will permeate through different storylines. We'll bring together a lot of comedy, some drama, in a way that really it's more assisted reality, heightened reality than a complete reboot. But it's going to be us coming together to get the show back on the air."

"So the idea is we're playing ourselves eventually recreating a reboot of 90210," explained Brian Austin Green.

Make sense? Good!