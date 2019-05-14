Selena Gomez Goes Ultra-Glam For Her 2019 Cannes Film Festival Debut

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight, and she's shining brighter and better than ever.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress made her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Before gracing the red carpet in her white-hot ensemble, Gomez took to Instagram to share a few selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned her post, along with several snaps of her making silly faces.
Basically, we "can't get enough."
Promoting her new movie, The Dead Don't Die, and attending its world premiere, the "Wolves" singer pulled out all the stops for the special occasion. Serving fans old-Hollywood vibes, Selena dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. She accessorized with blinding jewelry pieces from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.
Complementing her ultra-glam ensemble, Selena's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, went with a classic makeup look but with a slight twist. Giving her dragon red lips, an exaggerated cat-eye and glitzy silver eyeshadow, she looked like a screen siren.
If anything, her outfit and beauty look gave us flashbacks to her 2015 Met Gala get-up, where she stunned in a white Vera Wang design and opted for fire-engine red lipstick, a dramatic cat-eye and a sleek bun.
To see her jaw-dropping entrance, continue scrolling through our gallery below. From her playful selfies to a close-up of her makeup, Selena is serving face.
In the Navy
The singer and actress wears a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel, paired with Messika jewelry.
White-Hot
Gomez arrives at the festival's Gala Dinner in a fresh new get-up. She wears a strapless white Louis Vuitton mini dress and accessories with the same BVLGARI jewelry pieces as before.
Serving Face
Before hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the "Wolves" songstress puts her best face forward with a series of selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captions her Instagram post.
Besitos
The 26-year-old actress shows off her ultra-glam makeup. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, uses Marc Jacobs Beauty to achieve this classic but modern look, including the first-ever skincare product Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème, Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley 200 and Velvet Noir Mascara.
Old Hollywood Vibes
Selena graces the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking like an old-Hollywood vixen. She stuns in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. As for her blinding jewelry pieces? It's from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.
Strike a Pose
Gomez poses with The Dead Don't Die co-star, Tilda Swinton, at the film festival.
Funny Girl
Photographers capture this sweet moment between Selena and her co-star Bill Murray, as they gather around to take pictures.
Squad
Now that's what you call an ensemble cast. From Adam Driver to Chloë Sevigny to Luka Sabbat, the upcoming zombie movie includes an array of Hollywood stars.
Flight Fashion
The 26-year-old star arrives in France ahead of the world premiere of her new film, The Dead Don't Die. Of course, even her in-flight outfits are on-point, as she wears a beige cardigan, an off-white co-ord set and white boots.
Keep those eyes peeled, because Selena is bound to step out in more show-stopping 'fits during the film festival.