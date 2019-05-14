It's the end of an era for Joe Mantegna and the Criminal Minds cast and crew. The long-running CBS drama will end during the 2019-2020 season after 15 years on the air. Series star Mantegna, who joined the show in season three, posted a farewell letter on his Twitter.

"As I wrap up my last day filming Criminal Minds, I can't help but reflect in awe at what a truly wonderful experience it has been. As you know I came to a show already in production. I was welcomed by the cast and crew instantly, making me feel part of the team on day one. The next 12 years would be a wild and wonderful ride. Yes, I will miss playing David Rossi, and I'll miss the wonderful writing that brought him to life, but mostly I will miss seeing my fellow cast mates and our fantastic crew everyday [sic]," he wrote.