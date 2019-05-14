They'll always have X-Men.

Though Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult split in 2014, the friendly exes have continued working together on the franchise that introduced them way back in 2010.

"It's like going back to school after the summer holidays," Hoult recently told Elle about reconnecting on the latest installment, Dark Phoenix. "The reality of [the X-Men franchise] is there are lots of characters, so everyone was together for brief periods, but not every day for four months."

The duo met during a screen test for 2011's superhero flick X-Men: First Class and their connection was, well, instantly super. "He's my favorite person to be around and makes me laugh harder than anybody," Lawrence gushed in 2012, hailing Hoult as her boyfriend and best friend. "We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and we turn into two perverted Homer Simpsons, like, ‘Oh, she's got a nice ass.' I never thought we'd have such different opinions on asses."