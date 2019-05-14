Constance Wu is staying put at Fresh Off the Boat.

During a call with press to discuss the new 2019 fall TV schedule, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, addressed Wu's tweets following Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.

"There's been no thought to recasting Constance," Burke told press. "We love what she does on the show and we love the show. I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity that had Fresh Off the Boat not gone forward, she would've pursued. But we never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off the Boat. The show is just too strong for us and we love it."