BTS to Make a "Special Announcement" on The Voice Tomorrow

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 14 May. 2019 1:44 AM

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you still want more from BTS after their terrific Saturday Night Live performance, we've got the perfect mid-week perk-me-up for you!

NBC's The Voice, the popular singing reality TV show, made a video announcement on Twitter today teasing that "two of the world's hottest bands" would make a "special announcement" on the show — one of them being The Jonas Brothers, and the other being the K-pop superstar band, BTS.

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and V appear in the 15-second teaser, smiling and waving at the camera.

Last week, the boy band shared a photo of themselves on the parking lot of a studio with The Voice judge, John Legend, leading fans to speculate if an upcoming project involving Legend would materialise.

We guess they now have their answer!

Tune in to watch The Voice tomorrow at 9pm EST to find out what the special announcement is about.

