BTS to Make a "Special Announcement" on The Voice Tomorrow

If you still want more from BTS after their terrific Saturday Night Live performance, we've got the perfect mid-week perk-me-up for you!

NBC's The Voice, the popular singing reality TV show, made a video announcement on Twitter today teasing that "two of the world's hottest bands" would make a "special announcement" on the show — one of them being The Jonas Brothers, and the other being the K-pop superstar band, BTS.

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and V appear in the 15-second teaser, smiling and waving at the camera.