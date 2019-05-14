BTS to Make a "Special Announcement" on The Voice Tomorrow

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 14 May. 2019 1:44 AM
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
If you still want more from BTS after their terrific Saturday Night Live performance, we've got the perfect mid-week perk-me-up for you!
NBC's The Voice, the popular singing reality TV show, made a video announcement on Twitter today teasing that "two of the world's hottest bands" would make a "special announcement" on the show — one of them being The Jonas Brothers, and the other being the K-pop superstar band, BTS.
Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and V appear in the 15-second teaser, smiling and waving at the camera.
Last week, the boy band shared a photo of themselves on the parking lot of a studio with The Voice judge, John Legend, leading fans to speculate if an upcoming project involving Legend would materialise.
Legend !! @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/cPjQlEb2ts— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 8, 2019
We guess they now have their answer!
Tune in to watch The Voice tomorrow at 9pm EST to find out what the special announcement is about.
