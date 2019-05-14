Monsta X Celebrates 4th Anniversary: Here's 10 Things You Need to Know About Them

In celebration of Monsta X's fourth year since their debut, the popular K-pop boy group have decided to commemorate it by sending their fans (known as Monbebe) a video message.

Wonho kicked off the video with, "Monbebe, you know what day today is right? It's May 14, 2019, MONSTA X's birthday!" Kihyun added, "It feels like we met yesterday, and I can't believe that four years have already passed."

"There were a lot of memories during the four years," said Hyungwon. "Were the times with us fun, Monbebe? Was it fun for you as well, fellow members?" I.M. chimed in, "My four years with Monbebe are only filled with beautiful, happy memories."

Minhyuk went on to say, "I hope that you'll continue to make good memories with MONSTA X in the future." Then Joohoney added, "Monbebe, promise me that you'll continue to be with MONSTA X for our 5th anniversary, 6th anniversary, and 7th anniversary!"

Shownu concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has been with MONSTA X and congratulated us today. Thank you!"

They ended the message with "I love you, Monbebe!"