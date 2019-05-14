Jung Joon-Young Pleads Guilty To All Charges And Seeks Settlement

She reportedly woke up in a compromised position after losing consciousness. The victim recounted that, "Jong-hoon was next to me laughing. Since I was naked, I asked: 'What's going on?' They said: 'You don't remember?' and laughed."

It was reported that she and the five men still kept in contact after the incident as they seemed to think nothing wrong had taken place. "Even though I considered them friends, it wasn't the same for them. I can't help but think they simply treated me like an object. I was ashamed," the victim said.

Although Jung has pleaded guilty to filming women without consent, both he and Choi have denied the gang rape accusations. A separate investigation is in motion for this charge as Jung and Choi are currently under police custody for the spycam charges.