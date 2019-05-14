Jung Joon-Young Pleads Guilty To All Charges And Seeks Settlement

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 14 May. 2019 12:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

30-year-old singer-songwriter and former cast member of popular Korean variety show 2 Days 1 Night, Jung Joon-Young has pleaded guilty and admitted to all charges of filming and distributing illicit videos of women without consent. 

He attended his pretrial hearing, which occurred on 10 May, even though it is not necessary for the defendant to be present. During the trial, Jung expressed that he is seeking to settle with all the victims of his illegal filming and admits truth to the evidence that has been presented in the pretrial. 

Read

The Shocking Details Of Jung Joon-Young's Group Chat Revealed

Jung is currently being charged for 11 cases of illegal filming and sharing of illicit footage. Hence, he seeks settlements with the victims, in which case if accepted, Jung might get off without any jail time.

Jung is also being investigated for a separate gang rape charge where the victim allegedly reported Jung  and former FT Island member, Choi Jung-Hoon as two out of the five perpetrators. The victim claimed that she was gang raped after she was drugged by five men. 

Read

K-Pop Star Jung Joon-Young Arrested Over Sex Video Scandal

She reportedly woke up in a compromised position after losing consciousness. The victim recounted that, "Jong-hoon was next to me laughing. Since I was naked, I asked: 'What's going on?' They said: 'You don't remember?' and laughed."

It was reported that she and the five men still kept in contact after the incident as they seemed to think nothing wrong had taken place.  "Even though I considered them friends, it wasn't the same for them. I can't help but think they simply treated me like an object. I was ashamed," the victim said. 

Although Jung has pleaded guilty to filming women without consent, both he and Choi have denied the gang rape accusations. A separate investigation is in motion for this charge as Jung and Choi are currently under police custody for the spycam charges.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Scandal , Asia , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Arrow, Season 7 Finale

Arrow Says Goodbye to Emily Bett Rickards and Teases Oliver's Final Season Fate

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Premiere: Which Guy Is Winning So Far?

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

Meet Luke Parker, the Guy Who Won Hannah Brown's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

See Angelina Jolie in First Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Arthur

Arthur Character Mr. Ratburn Is Revealed as Gay, and Fans of the Beloved Kid's Series Are Rejoicing

Jenelle Evans, Kaiser

Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser Removed From Home Over Alleged Dog Incident

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez Kicks Off 2019 Cannes Film Festival With Effortless Style

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.