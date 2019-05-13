This Celebrity-Beloved Luxury Brand Brings Its Heritage to Singapore

Wagons, wheels and wandering: French luxury brand Hermés explores its history with the moving world for its latest exhibition "Hermés Heritage — In Motion" in Singapore.

Throwing open their past to the public, the celebrity-beloved brand brings curious objects from the Émile Hermès collection, their archives, the Hermès Conservatoire of Creations and more modern takes on the art of movement together in an interactive exhibition.

Here you will find the brand's first-ever silk scarf, featuring a motif of carriages, on display, as well as other curiosities such as a goat-drawn carriage, and a comprehensive picnic set. Woven into the exhibition are more modern inventions as well, such as the Flâneur d'Hermès bicycle and the now-iconic Hermès skateboard.

The exhibition is also an interactive one: Guests are encouraged to use the tablets provided to unlock special augmented reality graphics with certain pieces in the collection. In one instance, we saw a sailing boat emerge from the "smoke" of a storm-proof pipe (one of the curiosities on display) through the tablet — a witty nod at the object's origins.

Curated under the direction of Bruno Gaudichon, curator of the "La Piscine" Museum of Art and Industry in Roubaix, and exhibition designer Laurence Fontaine, the exhibition is sure to take visitors on a trip!

Get a sneak peek of the exhibition below: