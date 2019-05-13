This Celebrity-Beloved Luxury Brand Brings Its Heritage to Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 11:34 PM

Herm&amp;eacute;s Birkin, Street Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Wagons, wheels and wandering: French luxury brand Hermés explores its history with the moving world for its latest exhibition "Hermés Heritage — In Motion" in Singapore.

Throwing open their past to the public, the celebrity-beloved brand brings curious objects from the Émile Hermès collection, their archives, the Hermès Conservatoire of Creations and more modern takes on the art of movement together in an interactive exhibition.

Here you will find the brand's first-ever silk scarf, featuring a motif of carriages, on display, as well as other curiosities such as a goat-drawn carriage, and a comprehensive picnic set. Woven into the exhibition are more modern inventions as well, such as the Flâneur d'Hermès bicycle and the now-iconic Hermès skateboard.

The exhibition is also an interactive one: Guests are encouraged to use the tablets provided to unlock special augmented reality graphics with certain pieces in the collection. In one instance, we saw a sailing boat emerge from the "smoke" of a storm-proof pipe (one of the curiosities on display) through the tablet — a witty nod at the object's origins.

Curated under the direction of Bruno Gaudichon, curator of the "La Piscine" Museum of Art and Industry in Roubaix, and exhibition designer Laurence Fontaine, the exhibition is sure to take visitors on a trip!

Get a sneak peek of the exhibition below:

Hermés Heritage In Motion

Courtesy of Hermés/© Edward Hendricks

The first scarf that Hermés created

Hermés Heritage In Motion

Courtesy of Hermés/© Edward Hendricks

A goat-drawn pram

Hermés Heritage In Motion

Courtesy of Hermés/© Edward Hendricks

A selection of the Hermés artifacts on display

Hermés Heritage In Motion

Courtesy of Hermés/© Pop Illusion

Modern interpretations of movement from Hermés

Hermés Heritage In Motion

Courtesy of Hermés/© Pop Illusion

More Hermés artifacts

The Hermés Heritage — In Motion exhibition is on display at Hermès, 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers, 10:30am to 8pm daily, admission free.

