Seungri Has Been Arrested and is Currently Under Police Custody

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 13 May. 2019 11:12 PM
Where we last left off former Big Bang member, Seungri, he was in the midst of several criminal investigations and numerous police interrogations. The 28-year-old singer and K-pop sensation is currently neck deep in one of the biggest scandals in the South Korean entertainment industry.
The Burning Sun Scandal has exposed the gruesome under belly of the industry that involved men in power, drugs, prostitution and corruption in the police force. In the heart of the media storm is Seungri, who is under investigation for mediating prostitution, embezzlement, violating the Food Sanitation Act, bribery and the filming and distribution of illicit videos.
This morning, the former idol arrived at the Seoul Central District Court to find out if the court has ruled the pretrial detention warrant submitted by the Criminal Intelligence Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is approved. If the court sees that the warrant is valid, both Seungri and Yoo In-Suk, then CEO of Yuri Holdings will be arrested prior to their trial in court.
#승리 #영장실질심사 #Seungri #이승현 #성매매 #버닝썬 #횡령 #유치장 #디스패치 #Dispatch
At around 3pm KST, Seungri's trial ended and he walked out of the court with his hands bound by ropes. The court has approved and decided to proceed with the pretrial detention. This means that Seungri is currently under arrest and will be under police custody until the investigations and court trials are over.
As he faced the hoards of reporters waiting for him outside of the court building, Seungri remained silent and refused to answer any questions that were being thrown at him. Wearing a black suit and his hands bound, Seungri silently pushed through the crowd, escorted by officers towards his car.
This arrest was requested and approved after Seungri was interrogated a total of 17 times.
#승리 #seungri #영장실질심사 #현장포토 #디스패치 #디패 #dispatch
In addition to his current charges, Seungri is also being investigated for soliciting prostitutes himself as three witnesses have given police statements regarding this matter. Yesterday, South Korean news outlet News A reported that the police have obtained witness statements that detail instances where Seungri has allegedly solicited prostitutes in his home.
Furthermore, the police has reportedly combed through Seungri's bank records and found incriminating transactions in 2015 as well as statements that a woman had gone to the singer's home at the day of the transaction. This led to believe that the woman in question was hired by a prostitution mediator.
When questioned by the police, it has been reported that Seungri admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman who entered his home in 2015. However, he denied that she was prostitute and insisted that it was just a "normal meeting".
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Won Kyung Hwan addressed the public criticisms towards the police handling Seungri's case, "We are very aware of the fact that the press and the public criticize our slow progress with the investigation to uncover collusion. We will continue to investigate this collusive relationship and get to the bottom of this."
It is important to note that so far eight police officers are being investigated for collusion including Senior Superintendent Yoon, who has been accused of being allegedly bribed by Seungri.
