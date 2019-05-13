Seungri Has Been Arrested and is Currently Under Police Custody

In addition to his current charges, Seungri is also being investigated for soliciting prostitutes himself as three witnesses have given police statements regarding this matter. Yesterday, South Korean news outlet News A reported that the police have obtained witness statements that detail instances where Seungri has allegedly solicited prostitutes in his home.

Furthermore, the police has reportedly combed through Seungri's bank records and found incriminating transactions in 2015 as well as statements that a woman had gone to the singer's home at the day of the transaction. This led to believe that the woman in question was hired by a prostitution mediator.

When questioned by the police, it has been reported that Seungri admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman who entered his home in 2015. However, he denied that she was prostitute and insisted that it was just a "normal meeting".

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Won Kyung Hwan addressed the public criticisms towards the police handling Seungri's case, "We are very aware of the fact that the press and the public criticize our slow progress with the investigation to uncover collusion. We will continue to investigate this collusive relationship and get to the bottom of this."

It is important to note that so far eight police officers are being investigated for collusion including Senior Superintendent Yoon, who has been accused of being allegedly bribed by Seungri.

Stay tuned for more updates on this case.