EXO-Ls, are you ready for a Chanyeol and Sehun subunit?

The reports have been flying fast and furious about EXO's upcoming subunit debut, which their parent company, SM Entertainment, hinted at earlier this year. Some reports have pegged the debut to take place sometime in the second half of this year, while others are speculating that a full group EXO comeback would be announced first.

Whatever the case, the two K-pop stars were spotted recently in Los Angeles, with South Korean news outlet Newsen reporting, "On May 9, EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol departed for Los Angeles, California via Incheon International Airport to shoot a music video for the EXO sub-unit album."