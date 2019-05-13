by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 9:00 PM
EXO-Ls, are you ready for a Chanyeol and Sehun subunit?
The reports have been flying fast and furious about EXO's upcoming subunit debut, which their parent company, SM Entertainment, hinted at earlier this year. Some reports have pegged the debut to take place sometime in the second half of this year, while others are speculating that a full group EXO comeback would be announced first.
Whatever the case, the two K-pop stars were spotted recently in Los Angeles, with South Korean news outlet Newsen reporting, "On May 9, EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol departed for Los Angeles, California via Incheon International Airport to shoot a music video for the EXO sub-unit album."
While SM Entertainment did not confirm the news, they did announce an upcoming collaboration track by Chanyeol and Sehun that would be released soon on SM Station.
Titled "나를 (Me)", the song will premiere on 31 May — with a teaser image already dropped on Twitter. Featuring two pairs of denim-clad legs, each wearing different shoes — one in black Dr. Martens lace-ups, another in snazzy, yellow snakeskin shoes — they can be seen sitting on the hood of a vintage Mercedes Benz that looks similar to the car in Chanyeol's solo single, "SSFW".
Who is excited for CHANYEOL and SEHUN’s song ‘나를 (Me)’ from SM ‘#STATION’?— SMTOWN (@SMTOOWNGLOBAL) May 11, 2019
They will be premiering the song on May 31 ahead of its release, so stay tuned!
🎧 ‘찬열(CHANYEOL)’ ‘세훈(SEHUN)’ ‘나를 (Me)’: 2019.05.31. 6PM (KST)#찬열 #CHANYEOL #세훈 #SEHUN
#나를 #ME pic.twitter.com/o9l08FYoqm
Sehun was also spotted out in Los Angeles, reportedly shooting the music video for"나를 (Me)", where he is seen wearing the same pair of ripped jeans and yellow snakeskin shoes in the teaser image.
SEHUN IN LA OMGGGG A NEW PHOTOSHOOT? pic.twitter.com/tvVgPy8DVz— Aℓℓ About #EXO (@kyungsoo_stan) May 10, 2019
Adding fuel to the Chanyeol-Sehun subunit rumours, eagel-eyed fans spotted a subtle clue on their manager's recent Instagram post.
In the innocent-looking post about the Detective Pikachu movie, the manager captioned his post:
"It was a hectic schedule, but I'm looking forward to it.
anyway, pikaChu is So cute~"
Fans were quick to pick up on the capitalised "C" and "S" letters in the caption, which they speculated was a hint at the upcoming Chanyeol-Sehun subunit.
Their manager has not made any further comment on his caption.
View this post on Instagram
It was a hectic schedule, but I'm looking forward to it. anyway, pikaChu is So cute~
A post shared by 盧 容 珉 (@groovechaja) on
Previously, Chanyeol and Sehun have also collaborated for a track, "We Young", for SM Station, which would give legs to this new subunit rumour.
What do you guys think about the Chanyeol-Sehun subunit?
