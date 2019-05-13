The Bachelorette Premiere: Which Guy Is Winning So Far?

Is it just us or was that the cutest Bachelorette premiere that you ever did see?

Most of the guys seemed very fun and not nearly as embarrassing as we've come to expect from the men on this show, but it was really Hannah who proved herself to be quite the star. That's especially true if you like watching guys who deserve to be yelled at getting yelled at, because she did some of that in tonight's premiere.

With some help from very helpful spies Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, she learns that one of the guys has a girlfriend, or had a girlfriend right up until the most recent Monday before heading to LA to try to date Hannah. She confronts him, and he tries to deny it and then play it off like it's nothing, and then fully admits, "Yes, I was dating a girl before I got on the show, up until Monday if you want me to be completely honest...if that bothers you, I'm sorry but do I think this is someone who I'm going to marry long term? No, I don't."

Yeah, that made it better, Scott.