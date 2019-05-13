Kang Daniel Wins Lawsuit; Court Suspends His Contract With LM Entertainment

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kang Daniel has won the lawsuit against his (now former) parent company, LM Entertainment.

The K-pop star recently took his management company to court over an alleged breach in his exclusive contract. LM Entertainment was reported to have signed over a majority of Kang's management rights to a third party without consulting him in return for payment.

On 10 May, the court ruled in favour of the pop star, and suspended Kang's exclusive contract with LM Entertainment.

According to Kang's legal representative, Kang would be able to "pursue independent activities as a celebrity" and that LM Entertainment cannot "interfere in Kang Daniel's activities, and they must not negotiate or sign contracts on his behalf or require him to pursue activities on their behalf."

Read

K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Allegedly In Dispute With Parent Company

Following the court's ruling, the former Wanna One member took to his Instagram account (@daniel.k.here) and posted a handwritten thank you note to his fans for supporting him throughout the lawsuit.

In a translation from Korean news site soompi, the letter reads:

"I'm writing [this letter] because I wanted to inform everyone, who's believed in and waited for me during these long three months, of [this news] myself. If I didn't have the support and attention you've given me, I don't think I could have gathered up the courage like this. During the long, long period of silence, I was touched and even cried as I read each and every one of your supportive messages. I was able to endure each day through your warmth and faith.

Although I could have made [my situation] easier and faster by making compromises, I wanted to show you this image of myself going in the right and honorable direction, even if I went slowly.

Thank you so, so much to all the fans who believed in my actions and my thoughts.

I'll now return all the courage and faith that I've received from everyone so far. I'll appear on the precious stage that you guys have helped made possible with a great song and better image.

All the fans! Please keep an eye out for rookie singer Kang Daniel, who will be making a fresh start.

Once again, thank you so much."

Now that Kang is no longer under contract with them, it is unclear whether LM Entertainment will return the singer's verified official Instagram account (@thisisdaniel_k) for him to manage on his own. Its follower account currently stands at around 2.6 million followers, while his personal account clocks in at about 1 million.

Meanwhile, LM Entertainment said that they would "file a formal objection and fight until the end against the injustice of the original suit and the court's recent ruling."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Premiere: Which Guy Is Winning So Far?

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

Meet Luke Parker, the Guy Who Won Hannah Brown's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

See Angelina Jolie in First Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Arthur

Arthur Character Mr. Ratburn Is Revealed as Gay, and Fans of the Beloved Kid's Series Are Rejoicing

Jenelle Evans, Kaiser

Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser Removed From Home Over Alleged Dog Incident

Selena Gomez, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez Kicks Off 2019 Cannes Film Festival With Effortless Style

Steve Harvey Replaced by Melissa McCarthy & Kelly Clarkson at NBC

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.