Kang Daniel Wins Lawsuit; Court Suspends His Contract With LM Entertainment

Following the court's ruling, the former Wanna One member took to his Instagram account (@daniel.k.here) and posted a handwritten thank you note to his fans for supporting him throughout the lawsuit.

In a translation from Korean news site soompi, the letter reads:

"I'm writing [this letter] because I wanted to inform everyone, who's believed in and waited for me during these long three months, of [this news] myself. If I didn't have the support and attention you've given me, I don't think I could have gathered up the courage like this. During the long, long period of silence, I was touched and even cried as I read each and every one of your supportive messages. I was able to endure each day through your warmth and faith.

Although I could have made [my situation] easier and faster by making compromises, I wanted to show you this image of myself going in the right and honorable direction, even if I went slowly.

Thank you so, so much to all the fans who believed in my actions and my thoughts.

I'll now return all the courage and faith that I've received from everyone so far. I'll appear on the precious stage that you guys have helped made possible with a great song and better image.

All the fans! Please keep an eye out for rookie singer Kang Daniel, who will be making a fresh start.

Once again, thank you so much."