The new Bachelorette can step aside, because Kate Gosselin is also on the hunt for love.

The former star of Jon & Kate Plus Eight and Kate Plus Eight is now starring in Kate Plus Date, a show that chronicles her journey to give love a chance by having her date 10 different guys on two-part dates: one part that's active and fun, and another that's more intimate. As she reminds us in the trailer above, Kate's been single for a decade (since splitting from Jon Gosselin), and she's ready for a partner. Per TLC:

"Throughout the six-part series, viewers will follow Kate's journey as she evolves from reserved and cautious to open and invested. While the first few dates are awkward, even "painful" in Kate's words, she eventually learns to trust the process with the support of her matchmakers and daughters. Mady and Cara don't hold anything back when it comes to advising their mom, but ultimately, Kate has the final say. After being wooed by all ten mystery men, she is faced with the difficult decision of choosing just two guys to take on a second date. The pressure is on. From adventurous and challenging encounters to fun and surprising moments, Kate puts it all out there on display: the good, the bad and the awkward! Throughout the process, she lets her guard down and learns a lot about herself and exactly what it's going to take to find everlasting love."

Kate will be advised by matchmakers, and we'll get commentary from daughters Mady and Cara, which is already the best part of this show if the trailer is anything to go off of.