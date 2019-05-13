Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection Is Here!

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 2:26 PM
Gabrielle Union is one of our favorites and her new baby collection at New York & Company is just one more reason to get onboard with her.
Trust: The limited-edition picks are very Instagramable. The actress' adorable five-month-old daughter Kaavia James (not to mention their cute dog Tre' Wade) star in a campaign and we're telling you, baby or no baby, we want everything. Prices range from $15 to $45 and is available for little ones, 0 to 24 months.
New York & Company
No doubt about it this fancy bulldog print is a money move, we don't care how old you are.
SHOP NOW: Onesie $40 at New York and Company; Jogger Pant $35 at New York and Company; Hooded Zip-Front Sweater $45 at New York and Company
New York & Company
If your baby angel is on the girlier side, we can't think of a better outfit than this star-print bubble skirt.
New York & Company
That denim-on-denim look will never go out of style, so better start 'em young.
New York & Company
OK, who's the trendiest baby in the room with this neon-trim 'fit?
SHOP NOW: $40 Neon-Trim Hooded Jacket at New York & Company; Neon-Trim Shorts at New York & Company
New York & Company
A denim jumpsuit is one of your go tos, so why shouldn't it be the same for your little one?
New York & Company
How precious is this animal print romper?
New York & Company
For the sassiest baby in the room, this onesie says it all.
New York & Company
This lime green bloomer set is fit for a polka dot princess.
New York & Company
Tie-dye is a top trend right now, haven't you heard?
