"It was really...it's been really emotional both personally saying goodbye to Emily and then creatively saying goodbye to Felicity," Schwartz told E! News. "We just wanted to honor her character in both storylines, and all I can say is that every time I watch the end I cry, and I watched it a lot."

While obviously Schwartz couldn't spoil Felicity's future fate, even as we joked about her coming back the same way Tommy Merlyn did last week as a figment of Oliver's imagination, she did say that the door is not closed to a final season return.

"We would welcome her to come back whenever works for her," she said. "I'm not saying anything, but definitely it would be great to have her back at some point next season.

So TBD on that, and literally anything else you might want to know about the final season save for the final moments of tonight's finale.

"The end of this finale definitely sets up the beginning of season eight. That's all I can really say about season eight," Schwartz said, much to our general frustration, though she did confirm that the end of the series is fully planned out.