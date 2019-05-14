Kristen Bell is getting prepared for you, dear reader, to finally see the return of Veronica Mars.

Bell returns as the titular character in an eight-episode miniseries that is sure to leave fans with some thoughts. The actress, who is also an executive producer on the Hulu revival, previously told E! News that the revival will be "controversial."

"How did you hear that?" Bell asked E! News' Justin Sylvester when he brought up the "controversial" description. "How did you hear that?! Not from me!"

"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell previously told E!'s Erin Lim. "I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs."

Bell clarified her tease while working with the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card.