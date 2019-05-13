Once upon a time, the girls of The Bold Type were not yet the girls of The Bold Type.

They were just three girls who just started their careers at a fancy magazine and didn't yet know each other, and in tomorrow night's episode of the Freeform dramedy, we'll get to find out exactly how Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) did meet. You can see a sneak peek of that meeting in the exclusive clip above!

It all starts with Tiny Jane having a terrible first day as an intern after she messes up the coffee order (the ultimate no no for an intern), and then needs a place to fall apart. Fortunately Kat happens to be in the right place at the right time and knows exactly where Jane can go to decompress.